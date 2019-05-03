A handout photo made available by the press office of Miraflores shows Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro (C) as he attends a official ceremony with members of the National Bolivarian Armed Forces of Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/MIRAFLORES HANDOUT

Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez addresses the media at the residency of the Spanish Ambassador in Venezuela, in Caracas, Venezuela, May 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/Miguel Gutierrez

The support of Venezuela’s armed forces for embattled President Nicolas Maduro’s regime is no longer unconditional, opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez said on Thursday.

In an exclusive interview with EFE, Lopez predicted further splits within the country’s military after around 20 soldiers joined him and the leader of the opposition-controlled parliament, Juan Guaido, unsuccessfully attempted to provoke an uprising against Maduro.

“The fear is obviously starting to collapse”, said Lopez, who was released from house arrest, where he was serving a 14-year sentence for inciting protests in 2014, on Tuesday morning.

He said that, over the past month, he had had “conversations with lieutenant colonels about the responsibility of both soldiers and civilians” to remove Maduro from power, in line with the country’s constitution.

The opposition, led by Guaido and Lopez, accuse the president of usurping power, viewing themselves as defenders of the constitution, which they say Maduro flouted in 2017 when he staged elections to elect a parallel legislature, which has gained little international recognition and was boycotted by the opposition.

Lopez said that a “crack” within the armed forces had appeared on Tuesday, which would soon widen as the army continues to split.

He said that senior figures in Maduro’s inner circle had “a clear interest” in the president stepping down, although Lopez cautioned that his potential ouster should be “peaceful”, warning that it must “not turn violent, and must rely on the force of the people and the Armed Forces".

But Lopez did not rule out the possibility of a military intervention, one of the options provided by the constitution.

“We won’t rule out any scenario that is permitted by the constitution, and the constitution allows for that possibility”, he said. “Our Constitution makes it very clear (...), that any Venezuelan vested with authority or not, has a duty to contribute to the restitution of constitutional order”.

“All civilians and soldiers are obliged to contribute to the cessation of usurpation”, Lopez said. He and Guaido have repeatedly called Maduro a “usurper” for refusing to step down, despite the worsening political and economic crisis afflicting the country.

Lopez said that the crisis would only be solved once “freedom triumphs”, and while he thanked the international community for its support of the opposition, he said that “only Venezuelans will be able to secure the end of this usurpation”.

But he warned against carrying out reprisals against supporters of Maduro, insisting that the opposition implement “a process that guarantees the integrity and safety of those who are currently usurping power. We do not want to treat our adversaries the same way they treated us”.

He added that he never wants “to see political prisoners, or have people tortured or killed for protesting."

"No one should be excluded because of their political beliefs. Not a mother whose food is stolen because she is obeying the orders of the police, nor a father who cannot give medicine to his children because he is not under the political protection of the dictatorship," he added.

Lopez was released early on Tuesday morning from his home, where he had been serving a 14-year sentence under house arrest, and joined head of the opposition-controlled parliament and self-declared president, Juan Guaido, in urging the armed forces to turn their backs on Maduro.

He told EFE that they had to “send a strong and clear message to active civil servants”.

Mass street protests and clashes have ensued, leading to at least two deaths and dozens of injuries and arrests.

While the opposition’s desired uprising has failed to materialize, Lopez believes that Maduro is firmly on the back foot.

“Today, Maduro cannot trust the person who serves him his coffee. He knows that his elements from his own inner circle want him out, he knows that they are in talks with us, and he knows that he has to pretend that he still has control”, Lopez said.

