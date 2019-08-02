Ordering a milky coffee and a can of tuna does not seem to be the best food combination on a menu, unless you are in one of the cat cafes that have become all the rage with animal lovers in Beijing.

The cat cafe phenomenon originated in Taiwan, where the first such establishment opened in 1998. They soon spread to Japan and later to other countries such as China, where a number of such outlets have sprouted up recently, especially in big cities.

Most customers here are women in their 20s, usually those who cannot keep pets in the house.

Liu Jiayou, a female client aged 18, told EFE that she was not allowed by her mother to keep a cat at home and that is why she was on her first visit to the Meow cafe, where more than 70 cats have been enchanting clients since 2016.

Another customer, who identified herself as Miss Chen, said it was only her love for cats that had made her come to Meow, adding that the cafe was famous and she had seen it on Douyin, a popular Chinese short-video app.

The manager of the establishment, Xu Yuyan, told EFE that a total of 3 million yuan (around $435,000) had been invested in the cafe, which received around 200 clients every day. It's particularly busy at the weekend.

He attributed the high footfall to the "good nature" of his cats.

Although the original concept was limited to cafes with cats, in recent months Beijing has witnessed the arrival of a number of cafes dedicated to specific breed of dogs, such as huskies or the Shiba Inu.

Harajuku Mame, a Shiba Inu cafe, is situated two floors above Meow and boasts around a dozen dogs of the Japanese breed.

Its founder, Zhao Songxue, spent 1.6 million yuan to open the business, which sees around 90 people queuing up to visit and play with dogs every day, even putting their names on a waiting list.

Shi, a 22-year-old woman, told EFE that she had come to the cafe because even though she was a little afraid of dogs, a celebrity she liked was a fan of Shiba Inus.

The cafes do not just charge an entry fee — the Shiba Inu cafe charges 89 yuan for entry with one complimentary drink and Meow charges 40-yuan per arrival — they also sell puppies or kittens if one wishes to carry a pet home.

Meow sells around 20 cats every month, with a starting price of 2,000 yuan, while Shibu Inu puppies are sold from 15,000 yuan upwards at Harajuku Mame, although the owner said a high-bred animal imported from Japan could cost up to 50,000 yuan.

Nonprofit People for Ethical Treatment of Animals questions the concept of such cafes, saying: "If these cat and dog cafes really cared about animals, they'd house ones from rescue groups and work to adopt them out to loving homes."

"While we'd rather see dog cafes than dog-meat shops, animals and cafes don't mix, and animal lovers should avoid these types of establishments, where animals may be distressed or maltreated," PETA Asia Vice President Jason Baker told EFE.

He said when animals are used for profit they tend to suffer because their best interests are rarely kept in mind, especially in Asian countries that do not have laws explicitly dealing with animal rights.

"At animal cafes, cats and dogs are picked up, cuddled and prodded when they might simply want to curl up and be left alone. They're subject to loud, stressful noises and may escape outdoors where they could be hit by a car. Keeping several animals in a small space can also cause illnesses to spread quickly among them," he said.

However, both Xu and Zhao rejected these claims and said their animals were happy and well-attended.

The manager of Meow said customers were not allowed to grab a cat aggressively, and the animals that become stressed after being touched are protected and separated. The nursery also serves as the place where cats can be out in the open: they are rotated, so that they can rest for two months after spending three months in the cafe.

Harajuku Mame has even stricter restrictions in place: children under 1.5 meters tall and people who are afraid of dogs are not allowed to enter, customers cannot pick the animals up and sleeping dogs must be left alone. The cafe also implements a rotation system and only nine of the total 16 dogs are kept in the cafe on any day.

Zhao said they do everything possible to make the surroundings suitable for dogs.

vec-jacb/ia/jt/tw