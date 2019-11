Devotees prepare sweets to distribute among visiting devotees at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru or master, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Amritsar, India, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A devotee sits by the sacred pond of the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru or master, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Amritsar, India, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A Sikh devotee takes a holy dip in the sacred pond of the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru or master, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Amritsar, India, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A child lights candles at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru or master, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Amritsar, India, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Devotees wait in queues to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru or master, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Amritsar, India, 12 November 2019. EFE/EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

A Sikh devotee prays at the Golden Temple, the holiest of Sikh places on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru or master, Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji in Amritsar, India, Nov.12, 2019. EFE-EPA/RAMINDER PAL SINGH

Millions of Sikh men and women, dressed in colorful attires, visited temples across India on Tuesday and took part in community kitchens for the poor to celebrate the 550th birth anniversary of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak Dev.

This year the celebrations marked the historic opening of a religious corridor between India and Pakistan after Islamabad on Nov.9 opened a border crossing to allow Indian pilgrims to visit one of Sikhism's holiest shrines in that country without visas.