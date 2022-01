Displaced Yemenis walk through a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 05 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Displaced Yemeni children walk through a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 08 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

SDisplaced Yemeni woman, Matarah Ali, sits outside her shelter at a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 02 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Displaced Yemenis gather at a vacant land with waste nearby a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 08 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Displaced Yemeni Jamal Ali Othman takes a shower outdoors, using a plastic bottle to pour water on his body at a camp for internally displaced persons (IDPs) on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, 08 January 2022 (issued 27 January 2022). EFE/EPA/YAHYA ARHAB

Saif al-Ddin Fara and his family of nine fled their home in Haradh city almost five years ago, escaping clashes between Houthi rebel fighters and the Saudi armed forces on Yemen’s northern border with Saudi Arabia.

They are among millions of vulnerable Yemenis who have been displaced by the seemingly never-ending war and have ended up in increasingly overcrowded, cramped and dangerously unsanitary camps.

(...)