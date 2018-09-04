In a surprise win, Australia's John Millman, ranked 55, Tuesday beat world number two Swiss Roger Federer in four sets, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3), at the Arthur Ashe stadium, and cruised into his first ever quarterfinals at the US Open.
Twenty-nine-year old Millman will now face-off with sixth seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic, who beat Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, and made it to the quarterfinals for the eleventh time.
The match between Djokovic and Millman will be their second against each other with the Serbian having the advantage, after beating Millman 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of the Queen's Club Championship in June.
The match between Millman and Federer, which lasted three hours and 34 minutes, left the veteran Australian tennis player with 47 winning shots and 28 unforced errors, as compared to 65 (including 13 aces) and 76, respectively of Federer, five-time winner of the US Open championship.