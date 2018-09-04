Roger Federer of Switzerland hits a return to John Millman of Australia during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

John Millman of Australia hits a return to Roger Federer of Switzerland during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

John Millman of Australia reacts after defeating Roger Federer of Switzerland during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Roger Federer of Switzerland (C) waves to the crowd as he walks off court after losing his match against John Millman of Australia during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

Roger Federer of Switzerland reacts during his match against John Millman of Australia during the eighth day of the US Open Tennis Championships at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in the USTA National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows, New York, USA, Sep. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/JASON SZENES

In a surprise win, Australia's John Millman, ranked 55, Tuesday beat world number two Swiss Roger Federer in four sets, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7), 7-6 (3), at the Arthur Ashe stadium, and cruised into his first ever quarterfinals at the US Open.

Twenty-nine-year old Millman will now face-off with sixth seeded Serbian Novak Djokovic, who beat Portugal's Joao Sousa 6-3, 6-4, 6-2, and made it to the quarterfinals for the eleventh time.

The match between Djokovic and Millman will be their second against each other with the Serbian having the advantage, after beating Millman 6-2, 6-1 in the second round of the Queen's Club Championship in June.

The match between Millman and Federer, which lasted three hours and 34 minutes, left the veteran Australian tennis player with 47 winning shots and 28 unforced errors, as compared to 65 (including 13 aces) and 76, respectively of Federer, five-time winner of the US Open championship.