Millstreet, with just 1,500 inhabitants, and its surroundings, became "Eurovisionland" for a week and that made it different from other editions of the festival. EFE/Javier Aja

When Noel C. Duggan dreamed of hosting the 1993 Eurovision Song Contest at the equestrian arena of his Irish hometown, Millstreet, many said he was "crazy". But his drive and ambition helped put the tiny town on the map and, for one night, was the center of European music.

In an interview with Efe, the 89-year-old businessman remembers how the idea was born while watching the 1992 contest with his family and had a hunch that Ireland, and Linda Martin, were going to win Eurovision that night -- and it came true. EFE