Colorado Rockies baserunner Charlie Blackmon (L) is tagged out by Milwaukee Brewers third baseman Mike Moustakis (R) on a fielder's choice in the top of the ninth inning of their National League Division Series game one at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Colorado Rockies batter Charlie Blackmon hits an RBI single against the Milwaukee Brewers in the top of the ninth inning of their National League Division Series game one at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers batter Mike Moustakas hits a walk-off RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the bottom of the tenth inning of their National League Division Series game one at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Milwaukee Brewers batter Mike Moustakas (2R) celebrates with teammates after hitting a walk-off RBI single against the Colorado Rockies in the bottom of the tenth inning of their National League Division Series game one at Miller Park in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA, Oct. 04, 2018. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Third baseman Mike Moustakas led the Milwaukee Brewers to a 3-2 win against the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of their National League Division Series at Miller Park on Thursday.

Moustakas scored front-runner Christian Yelich with a two-out single in the 10th inning to help the Brewers take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

After giving up two runs in the ninth, the Brewers, who are back in the postseason for the first time since 2011, regrouped and sealed their ninth straight win, counting the final matches of the regular season.

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Joakim Soria (1-0) pitched a perfect 10th inning to take the win.

Rockies reliever Adam Ottavino (0-1) was the loser after allowing one hit and two walks and striking out one batter in 1-2/3 innings.

The two teams will meet again on Friday for Game 2 of the series at the same venue.