People walk trough the art work called 'Multistable Data Storage' by Agentine-Spanish artist Felipe Pantone as part of the exhibition 'Dream Box' at the MIMA Museum in Molenbeek, Brussels, Belgium, 07 August 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

People walk trough the art work called 'Innerspace' by Belgian Colective Hell'o as part of the exhibition 'Dream Box' at the MIMA Museum in Molenbeek, Brussels, Belgium, 07 August 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Women walk trough the art work called 'Psyche Palace' by Belgian artist Elzo Durt as part of the exhibition 'Dream Box' at the MIMA Museum in Molenbeek, Brussels, Belgium, 07 August 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Woman take pictures of the art work called 'Psyche Palace' by Belgian artist Elzo Durt as part of the exhibition 'Dream Box' at the MIMA Museum in Molenbeek, Brussels, Belgium, 07 August 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

A woman walks trough the art work called 'Psyche Palace' by Belgian artist Elzo Durt as part of the exhibition 'Dream Box' at the MIMA Museum in Molenbeek, Brussels, Belgium, 07 August 2019. EFE/EPA/STEPHANIE LECOCQ