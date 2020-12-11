The only Christmas market to be held in Croatia this year will be scaled down - not only in terms of attendance, but in size. A popular miniature train museum in the heart of Zagreb, normally a center-piece of the city’s Advent attractions, now features a miniature Christmas market.
Visitors to the model train museum, which claims to be the largest in Southeast Europe, can see about 150 miniature locomotives dragging a thousand wagons along about 1,050 meters of rails, while on another 300 meters of roads, dozens of small cars, buses and trucks circulate.
More than two thousand details, such as human figures, trees, sheep and other animals in landscapes with snow, lightning or thunder in bad weather, or buildings where the lights are turned on window by window at dusk, help bring this miniature world to life. EFE-EPA
sn/ks