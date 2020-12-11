Zagreb (Croatia).- A detail of a tram on Zagreb's King Tomislav square at the Backo Mini Express in Zagreb, Croatia, 09 December 2020 (issued 11 December 2020). Founded by Antun Urbic - nickname 'ÄòBacko'Äô - the Backo Mini Express claims to be the biggest miniature model train collection in Southeast Europe. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum will host the only Christmas market in Croatia open to the public - except on a miniature scale. In this museum, located right in the center of the Croatian capital, visitors can see about 150 miniature locomotives dragging a thousand wagons along about 1050 meters of rails, while on another 300 meters of roads dozens of small cars, buses and trucks circulate. (Abierto, Croacia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Zagreb (Croatia).- Antun Urbic poses for a photo at the Backo Mini Express museum in Zagreb, Croatia, 09 December 2020 (issued 11 December 2020). Founded by Antun Urbic - nickname 'ÄòBacko'Äô - the Backo Mini Express claims to be the biggest miniature model train collection in Southeast Europe. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum will host the only Christmas market in Croatia open to the public - except on a miniature scale. In this museum, located right in the center of the Croatian capital, visitors can see about 150 miniature locomotives dragging a thousand wagons along about 1050 meters of rails, while on another 300 meters of roads dozens of small cars, buses and trucks circulate. (Abierto, Croacia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Zagreb (Croatia).- A model of people walking in a park on Zagreb's King Tomislav square at the Backo Mini Express, in Zagreb, Croatia, 09 December 2020 (issued 11 December 2020). Founded by Antun Urbic - nickname 'ÄòBacko'Äô - the Backo Mini Express claims to be the biggest miniature model train collection in Southeast Europe. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum will host the only Christmas market in Croatia open to the public - except on a miniature scale. In this museum, located right in the center of the Croatian capital, visitors can see about 150 miniature locomotives dragging a thousand wagons along about 1050 meters of rails, while on another 300 meters of roads dozens of small cars, buses and trucks circulate. (Abierto, Croacia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Zagreb (Croatia).- A model of the traditional Christmas market at a park on Zagreb's King Tomislav square at the Backo Mini Express, in Zagreb, Croatia, 09 December 2020 (issued 11 December 2020). Founded by Antun Urbic - nickname 'ÄòBacko'Äô - the Backo Mini Express claims to be the biggest miniature model train collection in Southeast Europe. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum will host the only Christmas market in Croatia open to the public - except on a miniature scale. In this museum, located right in the center of the Croatian capital, visitors can see about 150 miniature locomotives dragging a thousand wagons along about 1050 meters of rails, while on another 300 meters of roads dozens of small cars, buses and trucks circulate. (Abierto, Croacia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

Zagreb (Croatia).- A model of people walking in a park on Zagreb's King Tomislav square at the Backo Mini Express, in Zagreb, Croatia, 09 December 2020 (issued 11 December 2020). Founded by Antun Urbic - nickname 'ÄòBacko'Äô - the Backo Mini Express claims to be the biggest miniature model train collection in Southeast Europe. This year, because of the coronavirus pandemic, the museum will host the only Christmas market in Croatia open to the public - except on a miniature scale. In this museum, located right in the center of the Croatian capital, visitors can see about 150 miniature locomotives dragging a thousand wagons along about 1050 meters of rails, while on another 300 meters of roads dozens of small cars, buses and trucks circulate. (Abierto, Croacia, Estados Unidos) EFE/EPA/ANTONIO BAT ATTENTION: This Image is part of a PHOTO SET

The only Christmas market to be held in Croatia this year will be scaled down - not only in terms of attendance, but in size. A popular miniature train museum in the heart of Zagreb, normally a center-piece of the city’s Advent attractions, now features a miniature Christmas market.

Visitors to the model train museum, which claims to be the largest in Southeast Europe, can see about 150 miniature locomotives dragging a thousand wagons along about 1,050 meters of rails, while on another 300 meters of roads, dozens of small cars, buses and trucks circulate.

More than two thousand details, such as human figures, trees, sheep and other animals in landscapes with snow, lightning or thunder in bad weather, or buildings where the lights are turned on window by window at dusk, help bring this miniature world to life. EFE-EPA

sn/ks