Loafs of bread upon appearing from an oven at a state-run bakery in Damascus, Syria, 07 December 2020. EPA-EFE/YOUSSEF BADAWI

Syria’s agriculture minister Mohamed Hassan Qatana has called on the country’s citizens to plant wheat - even at home - in a bid to alleviate a severe bread shortage in the war-torn nation.

“We are under a blockade and the cultivation of every piece of land will help achieve food security for each family, thus relieving the country of the burden of imports,” Qatana told Efe during an interview at his office in the ministry headquarters in Damascus. EFE-EPA

