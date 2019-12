Miss Malaysia Shweta Sekhon walks in her swimsuit during the Miss Universe 2019 preliminary round in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/BRANDEN CAMP

Miss Laos Vichitta Phonevilay displays a sign that says 'stop fire save amazon' while showing her costume during the Miss Universe 2019 preliminary round in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/BRANDEN CAMP

Miss Ukraine Anastasiia Subbota walks in her costume during the Miss Universe 2019 preliminary round in Atlanta, Georgia, USA, Dec.6, 2019. EFE-EPA/BRANDEN CAMP

The Miss Universe 2019 kicked off in Atlanta of the United States on Friday to choose the successor of Catriona Gray from the Philippines who won the crown last year.

The final winner in the beauty pageant will be declared on Sunday from among 90 contestants of different countries and territories. EFE-EPA