Utah Jazz forward Jae Crowder (L) is in action against San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan (R), during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs, at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Dec. 4, 2018. EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert drives the ball down court during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs, at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Dec. 4, 2018. EFE/George Frey

Utah Jazz guard Ricky Rubio is in action during an NBA game between Utah Jazz and San Antonio Spurs, at the Vivint Smart Home Arena, in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA, Dec. 4, 2018. EFE/George Frey

Donovan Mitchell scored 20 points to lead a list of seven Utah Jazz players who scored in double digits in a 139-105 win over the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday.

The Jazz (12-13), currently last in the Northwest Division standings, registered their fifth victory in the last 10 matches.

Mitchell's performance was backed up by Rudy Gobert, who scored 18 points and reserve Kyle Korver, who netted 15.

Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio scored 15 points, converting 5 of 10 field goal attempts.

The Spurs (11-13), last in the Southwest Division table, were led by Jakob Poeltl, who had 20 points and 7 rebounds.

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points each for the Spurs.