Shooting guard Donovan Mitchell scored 28 points, 13 of them in the fourth quarter, and helped the Utah Jazz win 95-102 against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
With this victory, the Jazz are tied 1-1 in the Western Conference playoff series.
Spanish point guard Ricky Rubio contributed 22 points with nine assists and seven rebounds in his first playoff-match win of his entire seven-year career.
Rubio played 35 minutes, in which he was able to score 6-of-16 field goals and 5-of-8 three-pointers.
Derrick Favor achieved a double-double with 20 points and 16 rebounds for the Jazz.
The leading scorer of the Thunder was Russell Westbrook with 19 points, 13 assists and nine rebounds.
Paul George also managed a double-double with 18 points and 10 rebounds while Carmelo Anthony contributed 17 points with nine rebounds.
The third game will be played on Apr. 21 at the Utah Jazz stadium.