Martin Luther King III, the oldest son of late civil rights icon Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., said an acquittal in the trial of the white ex-police officer accused of killing George Floyd, an unarmed African-American man, would show the United States’ justice system to be “terribly broken and flawed.”

The human rights advocate and life member of the board of directors of The King Center – an Atlanta-based institution dedicated to advancing his father’s legacy - said in an interview with Efe via videoconference that African-Americans and other people of color historically have rarely obtained justice through the courts.EFE-EPA

