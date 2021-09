Residents of Masiphumelele wait for a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination from a mobile team of health workers at the Masiphumelele Community Center, in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 September 2021. EFE-EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A woman receives a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination from a mobile team of health workers at the Masiphumelele Community Center, in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 September 2021. EFE-EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A South African health worker, part of a specialized mobile team of health workers, prepares a Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination at the Masiphumelele Community Center, in Cape Town, South Africa, 07 September 2021. EFE-EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A mobile vaccination team has been put in motion in Cape Town, South Africa’s second-largest city, to reinforce the country’s vaccination drive in remote areas.

The Masiphumelele Community Center health workers in cooperation with several NGOs and the government are delivering the jabs to people who live far from vaccination centers. EFE

Nc-ta/lv