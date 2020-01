A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection by US designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 20 January 2020. EFE/EPA/JULIEN DE ROSA

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection by Dutch designer Iris Van Herpen during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 20 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON

Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Haute Couture collection by Russian designer Ulyana Sergeenko for the Ulyana Sergeenko fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 20 January 2020. EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

