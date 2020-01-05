Models have been taking to the runway in the UK capital to show of some of the latest creations in the world of fashion. Men's Fashion Week runs from 4-6 January.
A visual story by Epa's Andy Rain.
Models take to the runway for Men's Fashion Week in London
A model presents a creation by fashion brand 80N8 during the Men's London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
A model presents a creation by MUNN during the Men's London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
A model presents a creation by MUNN during the Men's London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
A model presents a creation by fashion brand 80N8 during the Men's London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
A model presents a creation by MUNN during the Men's London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
A model presents a creation by Bianca Saunders during the Men's London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
Models present creations by Swedish-born London-based designer Per Gotesson during the Men's London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
A model presents a creation by fashion brand 80N8 during the Men's London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
A model receives make-up backstage ahead presenting creations by Swedish-born London-based designer Per Gotesson during the Men's London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
Models present creations by fashion brand 80N8 during the Men's London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
A model presents a creation by fashion brand 80N8 during the Men's London Fashion Week, in London, Britain, 05 January 2020. EFE/EPA/ANDY RAIN
Models have been taking to the runway in the UK capital to show of some of the latest creations in the world of fashion. Men's Fashion Week runs from 4-6 January.
A visual story by Epa's Andy Rain.