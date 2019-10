Visitors walk through the modern art exhibition of Reimagined Stories at the Al Hakim mosque in Cairo, Egypt, 18 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ Esther Alaejos

Textiles and colorful tapestries hanging from the ceiling and wall of a mosque, abstract sculpture and audiovisual artworks are some of 28 modern art pieces that decorate al-Moez Street in the heart of Islamic Cairo.

The exhibition Reimagined Stories mixes modern art with Islamic art for the first time in a road that is more than one thousand years old and features some of the Egyptian capital's main historical monuments.