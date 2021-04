Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Church in the Holy land Pierbattista Pizzaballa kisses a foot as he leads the procession of the holy Thursday, during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week, next to the tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's old city, 01 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Latin clergymen take part in the procession of the holy Thursday, during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week, next to the tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, 01 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Latin nuns attend the procession of the holy Thursday, during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week, next to the tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, 01 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Apostolic Administrator of the Latin Church in the Holy land Pierbattista Pizzaballa washes a foot as he leads the procession of the holy Thursday, during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week, next to the tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, 01 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Latin nuns attend the procession of the holy Thursday, during the Catholic Washing of the Feet ceremony on Easter Holy Week, next to the tomb of Jesus at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem's Old City, 01 April 2021. EFE/EPA/ATEF SAFADI

Maundy Thursday liturgies got underway in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem with a local congregation permitted to return for Easter ceremonies, which were kept behind closed doors last year due to coronavirus restrictions.

With international travel bans still in place, a modest audience of around 150 people comprising local Christians and international residents of the Holy Land attended a mass delivered by Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem. EFE-EPA

jma/jt