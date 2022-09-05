Kashmiri artisans weaving Kashmiri handmade carpet for the Indian Parliament building at a handloom center at Khanpora village in Budgam district some 55 kilometers from Srinagar, 04 September 2022 (issued on 05 September 2022). EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri craftsman displays a handmade carpet at a handloom center at Khanpora village in Budgam district some 55 kilometers from Srinagar, 04 September 2022 (issued on 05 September 2022). EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Modi government to roll out Kashmiri carpets in India’s new parliament house

A collection of iconic Kashmiri carpets will adorn the floors of India's new parliament house in a symbolic fusion marred by tensions over New Delhi's control of the disputed Himalayan region.

Dozens of artisans from the Khanpur village in central Kashmir have been working tirelessly for the last past year to weave the rugs for the new parliament building coming up in the heart of New Delhi.

The under-construction triangular parliament house is part of a controversial $2.8 billion Central Vista Redevelopment plan – the so-called “vanity project” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The project spread over an 86-acre (35-hectare) area to be completed for the winter session of parliament later this year includes a new residential complex to house the prime minister and the vice president.

