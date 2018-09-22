Real Madrid's Luka Modric poses with his trophies after being named UEFA Champions League Player of the Year prior to the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and CD Leganes in Madrid, Spain, Sept. 01, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/RODRIGO JIMENEZ

Real Madrid and Croatian international midfielder Luka Modric has admitted to tax crimes and accepted a suspended eight-month prison sentence and a 1.4-million-euro ($1.65-million) fine in a deal reached with Spanish prosecutors, judicial sources told EFE on Saturday.

The agreement closes a case the Madrid prosecutor's office opened about a year ago over two alleged crimes against Spain's treasury.

The 33-year-old Croatian, winner of the Golden Ball as the best player of the 2018 World Cup, allegedly defrauded the Spanish treasury of 870,728 euros on his 2013 and 2014 income-tax returns.

The judge assigned to the case has been notified of the deal, according to Spain's El Mundo newspaper, which broke the news earlier in the day.

Also charged in the case were Modric's wife and the company he allegedly used in the tax-evasion scheme, Luxembourg-based Ivano S.A.R.L.

The accusations against Modric were leveled on Nov. 29, 2017, a day after his teammate, Brazilian defender Marcelo, admitted in court to tax fraud and pledged to pay back nearly 500,000 euros in earnings that he had hidden from Spanish authorities.

Modric was signed by Real Madrid from Tottenham in 2012 and has been a key playmaker for the Spanish powerhouse.

Spain's tax authority has investigated other prominent players, including FC Barcelona's Lionel Messi, who was found guilty in 2016 alongside his father of defrauding Spanish tax authorities of 4.1 million euros.