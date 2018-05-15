Slovenian rider Matej Mohoric of Bahrain-Merida celebrates after winning the tenth stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race, over 239 km from Penne to Gualdo Tadino, Italy, on May 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/DANIEL DAL ZENNARO

Slovenian cyclist Matej Mohoric (Bahrain-Merida) on Tuesday won the 10th stage of the Giro d'Italia road race, while Britain's Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) maintained in the overall leader's pink jersey.

Mohoric, 23, won the longest stage of the race, held over 239 kilometers from Penne to Gualdo Tadino, clocking six hours, four minutes and 52 seconds.

Mohoric barely outsprinted his teammate Nico Denz of Germany, who finished second, while Ireland's Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) came third.

Yates led the general standings after the 10th stage, followed by the Netherlands' Tom Dumoulin (Sunweb).

The 156-km 11th stage is set to take place from Assisi to Osimo.