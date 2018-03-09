Spanish rider Luis Leon Sanchez of Astana Pro Team celebrates on the podium retaining the overall leader's yellow jersey after the sixth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, over 198km from Sisteron to Vence, France, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French rider Rudy Molard of the Groupama - FDJ team celebrates on the podium after winning the sixth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, over 198km from Sisteron to Vence, France, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French rider Rudy Molard of the Groupama - FDJ team celebrates winning the sixth stage of the Paris-Nice cycling race, over 198km from Sisteron to Vence, France, Mar. 9, 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

French cyclist Rudy Molard (Groupama) won Friday's sixth stage of the 2018 Paris-Nice road race and Spaniard Luis Leon Sanchez (Astana) retained the leader's yellow jersey.

The 28-year-old Molard launched a late attack and reaching the finish line of the 198km (123mi) stage with a time of 4:40.04 to earn his first World Tour win.

The main contenders for the general classification, Belgium's Tim Wellens (Lotto Soudal), Frenchman Julian Alaphilippe and Sanchez, crossed the line 2 seconds later.

Despite coming fourth in the stage, Sanchez stayed at the top of the general, with a 22 second advantage over second-place Alaphilippe.

The race is to continue on Saturday with a 175km stage from Nice to La Colmaine that features five climbs.