AS Monaco's Benoit Badiashile (R) and Ibrahima Niane of FC Metz collide going for a ball during a Coupe de France match at Stade Louis II in Monaco on Tuesday, Jan. 22. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Radamel Falcao (R) of AS Monaco vies for the ball with Metz's Victorien Angban during a Coupe de France match at Stade Louis II in Monaco on Tuesday, Jan. 22. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

FC Metz's Marvin Gakpa (3rd R) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal against AS Monaco during a Coupe de France match at Stade Louis II in Monaco on Tuesday, Jan. 22. EFE-EPA/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Struggling AS Monaco lost 3-1 Tuesday to second-division side Metz to see their Coupe de France campaign end in the round of 32.

Sitting 19th in Ligue 1, Monaco came into the Coupe de France tie fresh off a 5-1 thrashing here Saturday by Strasbourg.

The hosts conceded in the 32nd minute to Metz's Gauthier Hein, but managed to reach the break level at 1-1 thanks to a goal by Radamel Falcao with five minutes left in the first half.

But Metz, the Ligue 2 leaders, went on to get two unanswered goals in the second half - by Marvin Gakpa and Ibrahima Niane - to prevail 3-1 at Stade Louis II in the principality.

In Tuesday's other round-of-32 contests, Lille advanced with a 1-0 win over fourth-division team Sete and Guingamp beat Ligue 2 side Nancy 2-1 to claim a berth in the next round.

Toulouse also qualified by besting Reims in a penalty shootout after the teams battled to a 4-4 draw.