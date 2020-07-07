Macaque monkeys have been used in Thailand to pick coconuts for over a century but ecologists and animal rights activists have called for an international boycott of the coconut industry due to the alleged abuse of the animals.

Last week, the People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) launched a campaign to shed light on the use of the primates, which are captured illegally and trained to climb trees and pick coconuts used to produce milk, flour and other products that are exported across the world by Thai companies such as Aroy-D and Chaokoh. EFE-EPA

