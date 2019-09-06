The racist slur "monkey" has sparked massive pro-independence protests in Indonesian Papua, which after growing in intensity in recent weeks, including the burning of vehicles and government buildings, has provoked a strong reaction from the government in Jakarta.

The internet has been partially blocked and access to the area has been restricted, making it virtually impossible to know what is happening in this remote region, where at least 6,000 police and military personnel have been trying to enforce order for the last three weeks.EFE-EPA