Celso Ortiz (L) of Monterrey vies for the ball against Rubens Sambueza (R) of Toluca during the Apertura Tournament soccer match between Rayados de Monterrey and Diablos Rojos de Toluca at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Nicolas Sanchez (R) of Monterrey vies for the ball against Pedro Canelo (L) of Toluca during the Apertura Tournament soccer match between Rayados de Monterrey and Diablos Rojos de Toluca at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Pedro Canelo of Toluca gestures during the Apertura Tournament soccer match between Rayados de Monterrey and Diablos Rojos de Toluca at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Johan Vasquez (R) of Monterrey vies for the ball agaist Pedro Canelo (L) of Toluca during the Apertura Tournament soccer match between Rayados de Monterrey and Diablos Rojos de Toluca at the BBVA Stadium in Monterrey, Mexico, Oct. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE/MIGUEL SIERRA

Monterrey Rayados defeated Toluca 2-1 on Saturday in the Apertura 2018 soccer tournament in Mexico, with a stunning winning goal by Daniel Lajud.

The first half of the game was goalless, with both the teams squandering chances to score.

Finally, Chile's Osvaldo Gonzalez gave Toluca the lead with a header in the 50th minute.

Monterrey's Luis Guillermo Madrigal equaled the score in the 73rd minute, while the 19-year-old Lajud scored the winning goal in the 85th minute.

Monterrey are now in fourth place in the standings with 23 points, with seven wins, four losses and two draws.

Toluca, with 22 points, are in sixth place with seven wins, five losses and one draw.

Among other matches on Saturday, Aguilas del America defeated Tijuana 3-0 to go on top of the table, Santos Laguna tied 1-1 with Tuzos de Pachuca, and Necaxa lost 0-2 to Leon.