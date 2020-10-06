On the anniversary of the student massacre during the 1976 protests in Bangkok, activists of that era and leaders of the current anti-government protests came together on Tuesday to call for more democracy in Thailand.
The commemoration at Thammasat University, where at least 100 students died 46 years ago at the hands of far-right groups and security forces, has been of particular importance this year given that it has served as an inspiration for university leaders of the current pro-democracy movement. EFE-EPA
grc-igx/sc