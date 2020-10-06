Thai lawyer and pro-democracy activist Anon Nampa looks at a photograph by American photographer Neal Ulevich, showing a lynched protester being hit with chair in front of a large crowd during the 06 October 1976 Thammasat University massacre at the Thammasat University campus in Bangkok, Thailand, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

Thai pro-democracy activists sent a letter to the newly appointed army chief during a rally against the military outside the Royal Thai Army headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 06 October 2020. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

On the anniversary of the student massacre during the 1976 protests in Bangkok, activists of that era and leaders of the current anti-government protests came together on Tuesday to call for more democracy in Thailand.

The commemoration at Thammasat University, where at least 100 students died 46 years ago at the hands of far-right groups and security forces, has been of particular importance this year given that it has served as an inspiration for university leaders of the current pro-democracy movement. EFE-EPA

grc-igx/sc