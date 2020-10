A protester holds a sign calling for the release of jailed human rights advocacy worker Reina Mae Nasino during a rally at the Commission on Human Rights in Quezon City, Metro Manila, Philippines, 14 October 2020. EFE/EPA/ROLEX DELA PENA

Police stand guard during a protest outside a cemetery over the death of a three-month-old baby in Manila, Philippines, 16 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Activists hold banners as they protest outside a cemetery over the death of a three-month-old baby in Manila, Philippines, 16 October 2020. EFE/EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A handout photo made available by KAPATID Information Desk shows political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino (L) wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) next to the coffin of her three-month-old baby girl at her funeral in Manila, Philippines, 16 October 2020. EFE/EPA/KAPATID INFORMATION DESK HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by KAPATID Information Desk shows political prisoner Reina Mae Nasino (L) wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) next to the coffin of her three-month-old baby girl at her funeral in Manila, Philippines, 16 October 2020. EFE/EPA/KAPATID INFORMATION DESK HANDOUT

Dozens of police officers surrounded the funeral of Baby River, the daughter of a Filipino political prisoner who was not allowed to visit her daughter while she was ill.

The case has opened a debate about double standards in the country's justice system and harassment of left-wing activists after her mother endured months of fighting in court to be with her newborn daughter in hospital.EFE-EPA

sga/rb/jt