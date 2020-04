Hundreds of Bolivian citizens, from the agricultural sector, camp to ask for a response and help from their authorities to return to Bolivia, after being stranded in Chile due to the closure of border crossings, outside the Bolivian General Consulate, in Santiago, Chile, 28 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

Hundreds of Bolivian citizens, from the agricultural sector, camp to ask for a response and help from their authorities to return to Bolivia, after being stranded in Chile due to the closure of border crossings, outside the Bolivian General Consulate, in Santiago, Chile, 28 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

Hundreds of Bolivian citizens, from the agricultural sector, camp to ask for a response and help from their authorities to return to Bolivia, after being stranded in Chile due to the closure of border crossings, outside the Bolivian General Consulate, in Santiago, Chile, 28 April 2020. EPA-EFE/ESTEBAN GARAY

More than 400 Bolivian citizens have camped out for three days at their country’s consulate in Chile to demand the authorities help them return home and open the borders, which have been closed for more than one month due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"We are asking that they give us a solution to return to our country at once and we will stay here until we get an answer," Claire, who is camping with a friend in front of the diplomatic headquarters in the Chilean capital, told EFE. EFE-EPA