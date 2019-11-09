Family and friends mourn over Thursday Rhonita, 30, one of the victims of the Mormon community, who were attacked by drug traffickers in the state of Sonora, Mexico, Nov. 7, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUIS TORRES

The recent death of nine Mormons in an ambush is just the latest in a series of tragedies to hit the community of the village of La Morita in the Mexican state of Sonora, which has forced some members to consider seeking shelter in neighboring United States as they face growing threats from organized crime.

Violence has been a constant threat for the community and before the horrific attack on Monday, they had already lost two other people who went out to get supplies and never returned, former mayor of the city of Bavispe Adam Langford told EFE. EFE-EPA