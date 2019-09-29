Moroccan Gnawa music, unmistakable for its zills (metal castanets) and its sintir (a kind of three-string bass), for its enveloping rhythms and for its invitation to trance, having traveled through the world of jazz and blues, wants to be on Unesco’s Cultural Heritage List.

In the Colombian city of Bogota, between 9 and 15 December, the Unesco committee decides which of the 50 nominations from as many countries pass the test and are part of its Cultural Heritage List, which helps the preservation and transmission of the arts.