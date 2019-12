A view of the Habanos SA Moroccan cigars that have triggered a legal battle with the Cuban state-owned manufacturer,21 December 2019 . EFE/ Javier Otazu

A company in Morocco has started producing cigars using the legendary Cuban cigar manufacturer's iconic name, Habanos SA, and China is one of the product's top importers.

The 100 percent Moroccan cigars are made with leaves that have been cultivated and treated in the north African country.