A man greets relatives in the Bin Lajraf area, on the northern border between Morocco and Algeria. EFE-EPA/ María Traspaderne

several people greet each other in the Bin Lajraf area, on the northern border between Morocco and Algeria. EFE-EPA/ María Traspaderne

A couple takes a photo in the Bin Lajraf area, on the northern border between Morocco and Algeria. EFE-EPA/ María Traspaderne

A mother bursts into tears as she sees her daughter greeting her from distance, separated by the Moroccan-Algerian border which for decades has been closed due to tensions between the North African nations.

They are one of the thousands of families separated by the 1,500-kilometer land border, closed since 1994 due to bilateral tensions that have recently worsened.

Latifa, a 58-year-old Moroccan-Algerian woman, was unable to cross from Algeria, where she has lived with her husband and three children for 30 years, to attend her mother's funeral in Morocco.

“Nothing can heal that wound of not being able to see my mother,” an emotional Latifa tells Efe three years on.

“It is unfair, I am close to my brothers and my uncles but I live separately, I cannot go to weddings or funerals, I only have WhatsApp,” she adds.

