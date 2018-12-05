A court in the Russian capital decided Wednesday to prolong the arrests of two soccer players who were being held on charges of hooliganism and assault.

Zenit St Petersburg forward Alexander Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev appeared at Moscow's Tverskoy District Court earlier Wednesday.

The Tverskoy court rejected the arguments of the defense, which stated that neither of the two players represented a danger to society.

The pair were arrested on Oct. 8 and are being held in pretrial detention after they allegedly attacked a civil servant and a driver in two separate incidents.

The defense team asked the judge to change the precautionary measure of preventive detention to house arrest, probation or bail; however, the court rejected the defense's argument that both players did not intend to flee from justice and that they had apologized for their actions.

The soccer players, who will have to spend Christmas behind bars, could face up to seven years in prison if found guilty.