Russian soccer players Alexander Kokorin (R- Front) and Pavel Mamayev (2-L) attend a hearing at the Tverskoy distrit court in Moscow, Russia, 05 December 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

Russian soccer player Pavel Mamayev (C) attend a hearing at the Tverskoy distrit court in Moscow, Russia, 05 December 2018. EPA/YURI KOCHETKOV

A court in the Russian capital was to decide Wednesday weather to prolong the arrests of two soccer players who were being held on charges of hooliganism and assault, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Zenit St Petersburg forward Alexander Kokorin and Krasnodar midfielder Pavel Mamayev appeared at Moscow's Tverskoy District Court on Wednesday.

The pair were arrested on Oct. 8 and being held in pretrial detention after they allegedly attacked a civil servant and a driver in two separate incidents.

The court would decide whether to extend their custody until Feb. 8, according to Russia's TASS news agency.

They could face up to seven years in prison if found guilty.