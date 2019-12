Lenche Zdravkin prepares clothes for undocumented migrants at her home in Veles, Republic of North Macedonia on 12 May 2019 (issued on 05 December 2019). EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Undocumented migrants on their journey by foot to western European countries, after resting in Lenche's Zdravkin house in city of Veles, Republic of North Macedonia on 12 May 2019 (issued on 05 December 2019). EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Lenche Zdravkin talks with a group of undocumented migrants at her home in Veles, Republic of North Macedonia on 01 November 2019 (issued 05 December 2019). EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Lenche Zdravkin (R) helps an undocumented migrant who tries to sew his clothes at her home in Veles, Republic of North Macedonia on 23 July 2019 (issued on 05 December 2019). EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Lenche Zdravkin prepares clothes for undocumented migrants in the basement of her house in Veles, Republic of North Macedonia on 10 April 2019 (issued 05 December 2019). EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Undocumented migrants take a selfie with Lenche Zdravkin (C) after a short rest at her home in Veles, Republic of North Macedonia on 10 April 2019 (issued 05 December 2019). EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Undocumented migrants walk on the rail tracks during their journey towards western Europe, after resting at Lenche Zdravkin's house in Veles, Republic of North Macedonia on 14 August 2019 (issued on 05 December 2019). EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Lenche Zdravkin, known by migrants and refugees as 'Mother Lenche', looks out for undocumented migrants who usually pass by the railtrack in front of her house in Veles, Republic of North Macedonia on 10 April 2019 (issued 05 December 2019). EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

An undocumented migrant washes his feet at Lenche Zdravkin's home in Veles, Republic of North Macedonia on 23 July 2019 (issued on 05 December 2019). EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Undocumented migrants charge their mobile phones and talk to their families at Lenche Zdravkin's house in Veles, Republic of North Macedonia on 23 July 2019 (issued 05 December 2019). EFE/EPA/GEORGI LICOVSKI

To many an onlooker, the sight of a house next to a railway line in North Macedonia might not be obviously appealing, but it’s here that Lenche Zdravkin has for the past five years been welcoming thousands of migrants passing through Veles on their journey to western Europe.

The first migrants she, her husband and two sons helped arrived in 2013 in groups of between 20-30 at a time, most of whom were only children.