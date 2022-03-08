Maku Fernandez, founder of Naves de Papel, talks about motherhood and launching a business with Victoria Gabaldon, founder of Mamagazine in Madrid, Spain, 4 March 2022. EPA/Victoria Moreno Gil

A radical shift in the way we work due to the Covid-19 pandemic placed a disproportionate burden on working mothers and cast a light on the “myth” of striking a work-life balance, leading Spanish entrepreneurs and campaigners tell Efe.

Laura Baena, founder of Club de Malasmadres (“Bad mothers club,” in English), adds: “In the last two years women have paid for a lack of balance with their salaries and their mental health and this has dealt a heavy blow to equality.”

Spain’s swift enforcement of a strict lockdown and the closure of schools as the pandemic first sank its teeth into the country in March 2020 not only set work and childcare on a collision course for many parents but also highlighted persistent inadequate support structures, given that families were not provided the tools to achieve a work-life balance, Baena says.

“Women have borne the burden of care to a greater extent, as always, and many have had to quit their jobs to be care-givers,” the Malasmadres founder adds.

