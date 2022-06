Natalia, 34 years old, talk during an interviw in kyiv, Ukraine, 14 June 2022.EFE/Orlando BarríaBarría

Natalia, 34 years old talk during an interviw in kyiv, Ukraine, 14 June 2022. EFE/Orlando BarríaBarría

Vlada, 31 years old (R), and Natalia, 34 years old (L), talk during an interviw in kyiv, Ukraine, 14 June 2022. EFE/Orlando BarríaBarría

Vlada, 31 years old (R), and Natalia, 34 years old (L), pose during an interviw in kyiv, Ukraine, 14 June 2022. EFE/Orlando BarríaBarría

Vlada caresses the screen of her cell phone as she reads the last text message she received from her fiancé, Pavel, exactly one month ago.

"I love you very much, don’t worry,” the message, sent on May 16, reads.

Vlada, who prefers not to reveal her surname to Efe, has received no news from her fiancé since then.

(...)