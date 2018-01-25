Manchester United's head coach Jose Mourinho during the UEFA Champions League Group stage Group A matchday 5 soccer match between Switzerland's FC Basel 1893 and England's Manchester United FC at the St. Jakob-Park stadium in Basel, Switzerland, Nov. 22, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/ENNIO LEANZA

Manchester United announced Thursday that manager Jose Mourinho signed a contract extension to remain at Old Trafford until 2020 with an option for an additional year.

The Portuguese coach's previous contract was set to expire in the summer of 2019.

"Jose has already achieved a great deal as Manchester United manager and I am delighted that he has agreed to extend his commitment until at least 2020. His work rate and professionalism are exceptional and he has embraced the club's desire to promote top quality young players to the first team," club CEO Ed Woodward said in a statement posted on the official Web site.

Now in his second year with the Red Devils, Mourinho, 54, became the first manager in United's history to win a title in his first season when the team hoisted the EFL Cup in February 2017.

He later directed the side to a first-ever championship in the UEFA Europa League.

Even so, Man United finished the 2016-2017 Premier League season in sixth place.

They currently sit second in the Premier League, 12 points behind leaders Manchester City, and are preparing to face Sevilla next month in Champions League round of 16.

"I am really honored and proud to be Manchester United manager. I would like to say a big thank you to the owners and to Mr. Woodward for the recognition of my hard work and dedication," Mourinho said Thursday.

Mourinho-managed teams have won national titles in Portugal, England, Italy and Spain, and two Champions League crowns.