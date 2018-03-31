Zlatan Ibrahimovic during his first training session with the LA Galaxy in Carson, California, USA, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic speaks at a press conference introducing him as a member of the LA Galaxy in Carson, California, USA, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Zlatan Ibrahimovic poses with his jersey at a press conference introducing him as a member of the LA Galaxy in Carson, California, USA, March 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREW GOMBERT

Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho expressed regret Friday about the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic to play in the United States.

"You know for me it's always sad when the big players go in the direction of the end," Mourinho said the same day that the Swedish great joined the LA Galaxy, one of the big clubs in Major League Soccer.

"I remember for example Luis Figo's last match with me and with Inter, I always remember it's one of my saddest moments because I always feel very, very sorry when they finish or go in the last period of their careers," the Portuguese coach told reporters.

Ibrahimovic, 36, rescinded his contract with Man United on March 22 in preparation for the move to the US.

The striker last played for United on Dec. 26, coming on as a second-half substitute in a Premier League match against Burnley.

Ibra, who joined the Red Devils from Paris Saint-Germain as a free transfer in 2016, was a major contributor, scoring 29 goals in 53 games to help United win the EFL Cup and the Europa League.

But was unable to secure a regular spot in the line-up this season after missing seven months due to injury.

"He's a huge, big player that European football is losing now and forever because he will not be back to this level," the Man United coach said Friday of Ibrahimovic, who previously played for Mourinho at Inter Milan.

"I think this period with Galaxy will be very good for him, will be very good for American football, because what he can do, what he can teach, what he can attract, his personality, his passion for football, the level of professionalism he always has," the United manager said.