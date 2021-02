A honey bee collects pollen from a blossoming flower at the Mughal Gardens of the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, 11 February 2021.EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A close up of a yellow Pansies flower at the Mughal Gardens of the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, 11 February 2021.EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

A honey bee collects pollen from a blossoming flower at the Mughal Gardens of the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, 11 February 2021.EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

President guards walks at the Mughal Gardens of the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, 11 February 2021.EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Roses are in full bloom at the Mughal Gardens of the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, 11 February 2021.EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Flowers are in full bloom at the Mughal Gardens of the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, 11 February 2021.EFE/EPA/HARISH TYAGI

Roses were seen in full bloom Thursday at the Mughal Gardens of the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, which is set to open for public visit from February 12.

The Mughal Gardens cover an area of 15 acres and are home to 128 different kinds of roses.

A visual story by EFE/EPA photographer HARISH TYAG