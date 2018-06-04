Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine gets medical assistance as she plays Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their women's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Garbine Muguruza of Spain plays Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine during their women's round of 16 match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza advanced to the quarterfinals of the French Open here Monday as opponent Lesia Tsurenko was forced to retire by injury just 19 minutes into their round of 16 match.

Muguruza, a former world No. 1, was leading 2-0 in the first set when Tsurenko asked for immediate medical assistance.

The Ukrainian player spent time with trainers in the dressing room before deciding she could not continue.

Next up for Muguruza will be Maria Sharapova, who also saw her opponent in the round of 16, Serena Williams, retire due to injury.

Sharapova, a two-time French Open champion, leads Muguruza 3-0 head-to-head, with two of their three previous matches being played on clay court, including the final here in 2014.