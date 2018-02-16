Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Caroline Garcia of France during their quarter finals match at the WTA Qatar Ladies Open tennis tournament at the International Khalifa Tennis Complex in Doha, Qatar, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NOUSHAD THEKKAYIL

Spanish tennis player Garbiñe Muguruza on Friday had to dig deep to defeat French Caroline Garcia 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 and reach the Qatar Open semifinals.

Muguruza needed almost two hours to earn her second win over the Frenchwoman in as many career matches.

Garcia, the seventh-seed, made the most of Muguruza's erratic start to clinch the first set.

The two-time Grand Slam champion Muguruza, however, won five straight sets to seal the second set, forcing a third.

Muguruza earned the decisive serve break in the fifth game of the third set, holding her own serve through the next games to book a place in her first semifinals of the season.

The Caracas-born Spaniard Muguruza is set to play either Romanian Simona Halep or the United States' Catherine Bellis.