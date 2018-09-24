Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium in action against Garbine Muguruza of Spain during their match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan city, Hubei province, China, Sep. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Spain's Garbine Muguruza (14th seed) defeated Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck 6-4, 6-0 in the first round of the Wuhan Open in China on Monday.

In little more than an hour, Muguruza, 24, routed Uytvanck - who had defeated Muguruza in the second round of Wimbledon earlier this year - in a straight sets win on centre court at the Optical Valley International Tennis Center.

They held serve through five games with Muguruza managing to break van Uytvanck in the fifth game to gain a 4-2 lead.

Muguruza served the last point to win the first set with a comfortable 40-0 in the last game.

Although it was an equal fight in the first set, the second one was dominated by Muguruza, who won it 6-0.

In the second round of the tournament, Muguruza will face either fellow Spaniard Sara Sorribes Tormo or Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland.

In 2017, Muguruza had reached the quarter-finals of the Wuhan Open, but was defeated by Jelena Ostapenko.