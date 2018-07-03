Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain (L) at the net with Naomi Broady of Britain whom she defeated in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain celebrates her win over Naomi Broady of Britain in their first round match during the Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis Club, in London, Britain, July 3, 2018. EPA-EFE/GERRY PENNY

World No. 3 Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain began her defense of the Wimbledon title on Tuesday with a comfortable victory over Britain's Naomi Broady 6-2, 7-5.

Tuesday's first-round match marks the start of Muguruza's campaign to become the sixth woman in the Open Era to win two back-to-back Wimbledon titles.

"I'm thinking to win, and to actually enjoy this time more," Muguruza said following the match, which lasted one hour and 28 minutes.

"I'm pretty happy with my serve, and controlling the emotions - to be back in a Grand Slam is always difficult, so I'm excited with the way I'm playing," Muguruza said after defeating Brody, world No. 138.

Muguruza is scheduled to square off against Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium, world No. 47, who defeated Polona Hercog of Slovenia 6-2, 6-2.