Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain reacts during her round of 16 match against Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic reacts during her round of 16 match against Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain walks off the court after losing to Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic in their round of 16 match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain in their round of 16 match at the 2018 WTA Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, China, Sept. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Wu Hong

Spanish world No. 14 Garbiñe Muguruza lost 7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (7-1) to Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova in third-round action Wednesday at the Wuhan Open, a WTA hard-court event.

Muguruza's loss was the latest in a rash of upsets in Wuhan, with Romanian world No. 1 Simona Halep and French world No. 4 Caroline Garcia (also defeated by Siniakova) losing on Tuesday and Danish world No. 2 Caroline Wozniacki and German world No. 3 Angelique Kerber exiting the tournament on Wednesday.

The Spanish two-time Grand Slam champion said afterward that her Czech opponent had the edge because she has played more matches recently and was more patient.

Siniakova, who lost to Muguruza 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in their only previous match at the 2013 Miami Masters, fought back from an early 5-1 deficit with some gritty baseline play before taking the first set in a tiebreaker.

The Czech player then trailed 4-2 in the second set before winning a long seventh game to get back on serve and eventually forcing another tiebreaker, which she won easily.

Muguruza, who reached the quarter-finals of this event last year, advanced to the Wuhan Open final in 2015 before losing to American Venus Williams.

Siniakova, meanwhile, has advanced to the Wuhan Open final eight for the first time in her career.

She will next take on Anett Kontaveit of Estonia in Thursday night quarter-final action.