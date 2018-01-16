Jessika Ponchet of France is seen after losing her first round match against Garbine Muguruza of Spain at the Australian Open tennis tournament, in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/DEAN LEWINS

Garbine Muguruza of Spain celebrates winning her first round match against Jessika Ponchet of France at the Australian Open Grand Slam tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Former world No. 1 Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain on Tuesday reached the second round of the Australian Open after beating Jessika Ponchet of France 6-4, 6-3.

Currently ranked world No.3, Muguruza played with a bandaged right thigh to prevent any further complications in her leg, having withdrawn from the Brisbane International due to leg cramps in her opening match.

The reigning Wimbledon champion was also forced to withdraw from the Sydney International due to these issues, but on Tuesday appeared to have moved past them.

The 23-year-old Muguruza broke Ponchet's serve four times and conceded her serve only once during the match, which lasted one hour and 24 minutes.

Muguruza, a 2017 quarterfinalist in Melbourne, blasted 31 winners past Ponchet, world No. 260.

The Spaniard is set to play against Su-Wei Hsieh of Taiwan, world No. 82, who prevailed over China's Lin Zhu 0-6, 6-0, 8-6.