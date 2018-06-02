Garbine Muguruza of Spain plays Samantha Stosur of Australia during their women's third round match during the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on June 02, 2018. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza, world No. 3, on Saturday qualified for the French Open round of 16 for the fifth straight year, beating veteran Australian player Samantha Stosur 6-0, 6-2.

The 2016 French open champion needed just 62 minutes to earn her third career win in a row against Stosur out of four matches.

The unseeded Australian, world No. 90, was the French Open finalist in 2010, a three-time semifinalist and the winner of the US Open in 2011.

Muguruza, who won the French Open in 2016, is set to play the next round against Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine, who beat Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova 6-2, 6-4.