Sloane Stephens of the USA in action against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their first round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RHONA WISE

Sloane Stephens of the USA in action against Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia during their second round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/RHONA WISE

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Christina Mchale of the USA during their third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Garbine Muguruza of Spain in action against Christina Mchale of the USA during their third round match at the Miami Open tennis tournament on Key Biscayne, Miami, Florida, USA, Mar. 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/RHONA WISE

Spain's Garbiñe Muguruza said Saturday she is planning to play strategically to defeat American Sloane Stephens, who won the 2017 US Open, in the fourth round of the Miami Open tennis tournament.

"Stephens is a player with a great physique, who is very solid and I will have to be good and effective to win against her," the Spaniard told reporters after beating Christina McHale, of the US. 6-2, 6-1.

She added that Stephens was a "very tough" opponent because she was capable of playing an "excellent" game, and, moreover, she enjoyed playing in Miami.

With her win against McHale, the Spaniard has made it to the round of 16 for the fifth time in her career, although she has yet to advance further, and which is why the next round is "very important" for her, she added.

Muguruza said she was pleased with her performance in the match against McHale as last year she had played a "very different game", losing 0-6, 7-6 (6), 6-4 to the American.

"I am glad that this time I played better, I have been able to make my game more effective," she said.